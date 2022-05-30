Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,756 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.99% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $172,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after buying an additional 353,970 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,714,000 after buying an additional 353,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,733,000 after buying an additional 179,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after buying an additional 304,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.