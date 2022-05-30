Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stake Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

NTLA opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

