International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.32) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.04) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.82) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 189.64 ($2.39).

LON IAG opened at GBX 130.48 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.05 ($2.64). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.80. The stock has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

