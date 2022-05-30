International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the April 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of International Petroleum stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. 10,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPCFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 145 to SEK 160 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

