Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,956 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $360,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

INTU stock traded up $16.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $422.48. 164,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,851. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

