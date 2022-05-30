Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.23. 9,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,990. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 139,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 119,920 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

