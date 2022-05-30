Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC owned about 1.22% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 387,818 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,271. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55.

