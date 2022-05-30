Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth $2,300,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

