Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:VTN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
