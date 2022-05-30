IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,970 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,823,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,337,000 after buying an additional 47,869,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,813,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 731,047 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 21,299,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 495,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.
About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
