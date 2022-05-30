IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Marathon Oil by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 737.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 895,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,290,067 shares of company stock worth $32,798,479 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

