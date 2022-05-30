iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Increased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,389 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,566. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

