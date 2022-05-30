iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the April 30th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of IGF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 845.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 66,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the period.

