iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 1.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,117. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

