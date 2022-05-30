iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Down 43.7% in May

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,884. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

