iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,511 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,626,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,857,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,630,586. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.