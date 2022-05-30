iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

