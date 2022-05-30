iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.
Shares of IVV traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $417.25. The stock had a trading volume of 197,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,765. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.32 and its 200 day moving average is $445.52.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
