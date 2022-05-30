iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,558. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

