Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Million

Analysts expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 million. Isoray reported sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year sales of $12.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 million to $13.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.55 million, with estimates ranging from $16.05 million to $19.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Isoray.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Isoray in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Isoray Company Profile
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
