J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.7% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

NYSE:V traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $212.88. 209,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.22. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.