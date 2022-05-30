J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.7% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
