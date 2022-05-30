J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

DE stock traded up $13.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.73. The company had a trading volume of 110,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.12. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

