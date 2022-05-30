J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.57 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 220,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 312,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,840 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,378,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,280,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

