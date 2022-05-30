J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,140 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VRTX stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.73. The company had a trading volume of 84,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,739. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.10.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.