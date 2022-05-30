J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,140 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.73. The company had a trading volume of 84,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,739. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.