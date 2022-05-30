J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,765 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up approximately 2.3% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 326,126 shares of company stock worth $47,688,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded up $11.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.66. 297,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,593,249. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average of $188.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

