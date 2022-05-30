JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.69.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,164 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 835.6% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,909,000 after buying an additional 558,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.