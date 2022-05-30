Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Given New €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of JNPKF stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Jenoptik has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $34.84.
