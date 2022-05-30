JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FROG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,718,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,094 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after acquiring an additional 387,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 612.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 626,588 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.