Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,956 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $181.09 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $476.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

