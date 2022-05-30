Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $139.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $130.43 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

