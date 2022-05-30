Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.56 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.