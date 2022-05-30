Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of American Superconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,728 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 93.3% in the third quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 58.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSC stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

