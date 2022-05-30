Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

