Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,092 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IHI opened at $54.77 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85.

