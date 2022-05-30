JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Delivery Hero stock opened at €33.15 ($35.27) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($143.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

