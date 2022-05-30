Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the April 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
JGHAF remained flat at $$32.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.