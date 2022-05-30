Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the April 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JGHAF remained flat at $$32.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.