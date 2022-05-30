Juniper Networks, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,150 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,635 shares of company stock worth $2,798,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 110.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

