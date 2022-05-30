Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JUPW. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

NASDAQ:JUPW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,420. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.