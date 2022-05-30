Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 936,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 566.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kakaku.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

Kakaku.com stock remained flat at $$19.87 during trading on Monday. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.