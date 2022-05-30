Keep Network Trading Down 4.2% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $175.01 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 789,783,569 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

