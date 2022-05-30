Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Kemper stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.37. 4,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,613. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -23.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Kemper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 465,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

