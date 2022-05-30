Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KCGI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $10,949,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $7,332,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $2,571,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 189,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 167,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KCGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 10,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,581. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

