Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Holdings Decreased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,189,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,232 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $21,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the fourth quarter worth about $1,952,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 217,156 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVSC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.73. 338,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,473. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

