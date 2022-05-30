Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KGFHY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

OTCMKTS KGFHY remained flat at $$6.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Kingfisher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.