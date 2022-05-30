Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $4.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

