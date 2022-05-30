Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KCO. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.80 ($18.94) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.66) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of KCO opened at €11.78 ($12.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.07. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €9.06 ($9.64) and a 12-month high of €13.50 ($14.36).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

