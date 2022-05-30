Knoll Capital Management LLC Has $123.59 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up 67.9% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Knoll Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $123,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHVN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 62,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,467. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.