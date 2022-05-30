Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Update

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the April 30th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of KOMOF opened at $0.04 on Monday. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
