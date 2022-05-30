Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Update

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the April 30th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of KOMOF opened at $0.04 on Monday. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Komo Plant Based Foods alerts:

About Komo Plant Based Foods (Get Rating)

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle. The company sells its products online. Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc was formerly known as Komo Plant Based Foods Inc and changed its name to Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.