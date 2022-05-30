Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Acquired by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kura Oncology worth $50,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,294,000 after purchasing an additional 169,034 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 110,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,700,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.51 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.