Kusama (KSM) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $73.94 or 0.00240843 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $626.31 million and $83.70 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87% against the dollar and now trades at $974.20 or 0.03173061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00464696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

