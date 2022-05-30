Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $126,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.09.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $257.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.11. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

